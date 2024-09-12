MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

MLTX opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

