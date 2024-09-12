Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $157.99 million and $10.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,402,935 coins and its circulating supply is 901,867,707 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

