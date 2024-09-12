Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

