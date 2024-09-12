Montis Financial LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.