Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Momentus Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,079. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

