Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. 41,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 27,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$36.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.33.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

