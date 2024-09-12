Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

AAP stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

