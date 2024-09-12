Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $134,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $321.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $332.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.30 and its 200 day moving average is $310.84.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.