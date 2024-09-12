Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Mina has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $493.71 million and $14.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,544,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,156,327,221 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,473,554.8400393 with 1,156,146,153.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43022046 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $15,064,126.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

