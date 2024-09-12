Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3349 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Mills Music Trust’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Mills Music Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
MMTRS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Mills Music Trust has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.
Mills Music Trust Company Profile
