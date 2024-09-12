Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3349 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Mills Music Trust’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Mills Music Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

MMTRS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Mills Music Trust has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Mills Music Trust Company Profile

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

