Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Sells $7,157,129.30 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,161 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MSFT opened at $423.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,238,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

