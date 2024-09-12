MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down to $32.66

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $31.08. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
