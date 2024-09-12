MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.54. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 150,229 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

