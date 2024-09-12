MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.54. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 150,229 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.