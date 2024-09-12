MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Update

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 224,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGO Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,898. MGO Global has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 140.85% and a negative return on equity of 473.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

