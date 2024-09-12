M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Down 14.5%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

M&G Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

