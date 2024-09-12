Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MXC opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

