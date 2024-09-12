Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $46,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,388.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.48. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

