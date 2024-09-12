Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.83). 4,342,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,556,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

Metro Bank Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £424.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.35.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

