MetisDAO Price Hits $30.48 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $30.48 or 0.00052698 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $181.55 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.38 or 0.99858334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.37094774 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,998,269.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

