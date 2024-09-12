Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.72 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $76,507.30 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,408,998 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,096 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,408,998 with 31,266,911 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.4526522 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $73,918.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

