Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Down 3.8%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 144,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 774,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

