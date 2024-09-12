Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Down 3.8%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 144,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 774,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Mesa Air Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.10.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
