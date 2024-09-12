Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 72,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 894,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,564 shares of company stock worth $744,162. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

