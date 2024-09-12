Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 3.2%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 3,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.