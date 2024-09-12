Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

