Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 126,375 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
