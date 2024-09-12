Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

