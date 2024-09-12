Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

