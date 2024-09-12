Mark Schoenberg Sells 859 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $11,235.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on URGN
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.