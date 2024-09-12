Mark Schoenberg Sells 859 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $11,235.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

