Mark E. Saad Sells 11,016 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. 481,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

