Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

