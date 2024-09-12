MANEKI (MANEKI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.29 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. MANEKI has a total market cap of $47.93 million and $11.29 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANEKI has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00469869 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,665,535.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

