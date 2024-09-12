Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 10,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Malaga Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

