Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 830 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 255.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $202,000.

BMAR stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

