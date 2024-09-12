Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

