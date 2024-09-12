Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.