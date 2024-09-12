Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 4,791 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.29 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

