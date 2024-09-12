Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.09.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 514,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

