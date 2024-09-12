Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.06

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.06 and last traded at C$52.16, with a volume of 100705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on MG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 8.7943144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

