Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.06

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.06 and last traded at C$52.16, with a volume of 100705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Magna International Stock Performance
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 8.7943144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
