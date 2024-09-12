Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
Shares of MBUMY remained flat at $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday. Mabuchi Motor has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.
About Mabuchi Motor
