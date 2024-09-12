Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MBUMY remained flat at $7.61 during trading hours on Thursday. Mabuchi Motor has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

