LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.96 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

