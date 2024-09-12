Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$29.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$28.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$28.30.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

