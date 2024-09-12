Lucid Group’s (LCID) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

