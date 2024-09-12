Lucid Group’s (LCID) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

