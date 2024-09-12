LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.27.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.85. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

