LPL Financial LLC Has $141.66 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.75% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $141,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

