LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $188,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $283.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

