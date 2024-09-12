LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,069 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $149,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.36. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

