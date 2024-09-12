LPL Financial LLC Buys 128,025 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $205,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

