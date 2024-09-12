LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $241,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,498,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
