LPL Financial LLC Acquires 298,003 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $178,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,535,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 654,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

