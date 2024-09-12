LPL Financial LLC Acquires 282,839 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $169,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $170.18 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $882.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

